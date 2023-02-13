Celebrate Family Day at Rossland Museum

The Museum is hosting a family-friendly snow day Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Rossland Museum invites all to Family Day at the Museum on Saturday, where they will be serving up snow activities, a campfire, maple taffy, hot chocolate, and hot apple cider to keep everyone warm. Photo: Jim Bailey

BC Family Day is coming this weekend and the Rossland Museum is celebrating the special day with more activities.

On Saturday, Feb. 18 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. the Museum is hosting a family-friendly snow day.

“We’ve got an epic snow maze, a tobogganing hill, snow painting, snowman-building, an art workshop, and more!” said operations and marketing manager Fiona Lane. “Of course, we’ll also have a campfire and serve up maple taffy, hot chocolate, and hot apple cider to keep everyone warm.

“We’ll close out with a family-friendly film in the Cominco-wing theatre.”

Local artist Lana Jamieson will also be leading a special lino-printing workshop at the Museum. Jamieson will provide the skills, tools, and materials to help you create your very own lino-cut pattern block and prints.

Participants will be provided with paper to print on – but you are welcome to bring a canvas or cotton bag, shirt, or pillowcase with you. We will have fabric printing inks available.

Family leaves a mark like little else, and our workshop aims to give you and yours the skills to “imprint” some imagination with your very own Lino Prints.

The workshop will run from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and is geared for family groups – book one spot per child. Youth under 12 must have a parent or guardian present at the workshop.

Space is limited, so be sure to sign up early for this FREE workshop.

For more info go to www.rosslandmuseum.ca/news/2023-family-day.

Funded in part by the Province of BC and Columbia Basin Trust.

