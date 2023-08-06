The Davidson Brook Wildfire is on the west edge of Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline

Castlegar wildfire: Day 2 update

Firefighters continue to fight the Davidson Creek wildfire

Castlegar firefighters continue to actively fight the human-caused Davidson Brook Wildfire on the west edge of Castlegar.

The fire broke out around 5 p.m. Saturday. It is estimated to be 2.1 hectares in size. It is entirely within City of Castlegar limits, on private property.

Although the nearest houses to the fire are only about 500 metres away, Castlegar Fire Chief Sam Lattanzio says he is confident that the fire will not spread towards those homes.

This is partially due the fact that there is a ridge and a steep bank between the fire and the homes. There is also a strong containment line surrounding the fire.

“At this point, we do not feel there is concern for any structures or property beyond the fire’s current location,” said Lattanzio.

“Hopefully over the next few days we will have this fire under control and Mother Nature will help us out later in the week.”

Over the last two days, the Robson Volunteer Fire Department, Ootischenia Fire Department and B.C. Wildfire Service have all assisted in fighting the fire.

BCWS sent water skimmers Sunday morning and a helicopter spent the whole day dropping buckets on hot spots and refilling a water bladder used a water source for pumping water to hoses.

BCWS ground crews are also assisting the efforts and will be staying at the site over night.

Recreational users of local lakes and rivers are asked to stay far away from aircraft that are using the waterways to refill tanks and buckets.

Drone operators are warned that operating a drone anywhere near an active fire is strictly prohibited.

Meanwhile, several other small wildfires have broken out in the region including one at Cayuse Creek west of Syringa Provincial Park (.3 hectares) the cause of this fire is under investigation.

There are also fires at Siwash Lake (0.1 hectares) and a cluster of four fires east of Salmo at Hidden Creek and Porcupine Lake. These fires were ignited by lightning.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

