Image: RCMP logo

Image: RCMP logo

Castlegar man charged with arson

Riley Jackson has been charged with arson in relation to a June 4 fire behind a Castlegar business

Police announced Tuesday (July 18) that a local man has been charged with deliberately setting a fire behind a Castlegar business last month.

Riley Jackson, a 28-year old Castlegar man, has been charged with arson after he was identified on video surveillance.

“On June 5, a downtown Castlegar business called RCMP to report wooden pallets behind their business appeared to have been recently burnt,” Corp. James Grady stated in a July 18 news release.

In a review of June 4 surveillance footage, Grady said a lone suspect, later identified as Jackson, was observed to light the pallet and a piece of cardboard on fire before leaving the fire to burn unattended.

“Fortunately, the building was constructed of brick and the fire self-extinguished before spreading further to the pallets or nearby brush,” Grady said. “Though damage was minimal, Mr. Jackson’s actions posed a great risk to property and the public.”

Jackson was subsequently arrested by Castlegar police and released, slated to appear in Castlegar court.

Jackson again came up on police radar when Castlegar RCMP allegedly observed him breaching bail conditions on Sunday (July 15).

He was arrested and brought before provincial court for a bail hearing.

Jackson was released on bail with a promise to next appear July 26 in the Castlegar courthouse.

Grady said Castlegar RCMP and the Castlegar fire department have responded to a volume of suspicious fires that are suspected to have been deliberately set in Castlegar parks, forested areas, and on one occasion inside the bathroom of a local business. There has been no arrests in relation to those fires.

Read more: #Local News

Read more: #RCMP briefs


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArsoncastlegarRCMP Briefs

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2022 one of the deadliest drowning years in B.C. history
Next story
Abandoned dogs with porcupine quills in their faces left outside BC SPCA centre

Just Posted

Ongoing drought and high heat has prompted the City of Grand Forks to begin moving to stage 1 water restrictions as of July 24. (Adobe stock)
Grand Forks moving to Stage 1 water restrictions next week

Image: RCMP logo
Castlegar man charged with arson

Diyet and the Love Soldiers headline Music in the Park on Thursday. Photo: Submitted
Night market goes Thursday in Trail; fun for all ages

Elevate Fitness partner and trainer Chris Derochie gets a spot from gym member and Trail firefighter David Como at its new and improved location on Cedar Ave. in downtown Trail. Photo: Jim Bailey
Elevate consolidates Trail gyms to Cedar Avenue location