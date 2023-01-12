The shaded area shows where the West Kootenay Regional Airport taxiway and runway work will take place. Image: City of Castlegar

Castlegar airport gets $2 million ‘game-changer’ grant

Money is for taxiway and apron improvements at the West Kootenay Regional Airport

The City of Castlegar has received a $2.35 million Transport Canada grant to expand the taxiway and apron at the West Kootenay Regional Airport.

Airport manager Maciej Habrych said the improvements will allow the simultaneous movements of multiple Q400s while not disrupting any air craft movements behind them.

“This will be an amazing development for the Q400 operations,” said Habrych. “It is a game changer for our commercial operations.”

Work is expected to begin this summer and will be completely paid for through the grant.

Taxiway and apron work at the West Kootenay Regional airport will begin this summer. Photo: Betsy Kline

