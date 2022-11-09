Anita Huberman, president of Surrey Board of Trade, and Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre in Surrey on Tuesday (Nov. 8). (Photo: Surrey Board of Trade/ Facebook)

Anita Huberman, president of Surrey Board of Trade, and Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre in Surrey on Tuesday (Nov. 8). (Photo: Surrey Board of Trade/ Facebook)

Federal politics

Canada ‘has become the place that can’t get anything done,’ Pierre Poilievre tells B.C. crowd

Conservative leader talks inflation, housing and red tape during first official speech in B.C.

In his first official speech in B.C. since becoming the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, Pierre Poilievre focused on the impact that inflation is having on Canadians during a business luncheon in B.C. on Tuesday (Nov. 8).

Speaking to a sold-out crowd at a Surrey Board of Trade event, he said one-fifth of Canadians are skipping meals because they can’t afford groceries.

Furthermore, he told the crowd, young adults are having to live with their parents for longer, because they can’t afford to be out on their own.

“In the country with, I think, the fifth most land per capita of any nation on earth, we have more land where there’s no one than we have land where there is anyone and yet we can’t find a way to house all of our people,” Poilievere said, adding more homes need to be built throughout Canada.

Born and raised in Calgary, Poilievre has been a member of Parliament since 2004 and became the leader of the Conservative party in on Sept. 10, 2022.

He told the crowd in Surrey that Canada has become the “gatekeeper economy,” where the government stands in the way of people achieving their goals. He stated more needs to be done about getting projects built and removing the red tape.

“It’s feels a lot like our country has become the place that can’t get anything done.”

Anita Huberman is the president of the Surrey Board of Trade.

“We need the private sector to drive Canada’s economy and reduce red tape,” she said in a statement to the Now-Leader. “His goals around these items resonated with the Surrey Board of Trade.”

READ MORE: Pierre Poilievre chosen as new Conservative Party of Canada leader on 1st ballot

READ MORE: Who’s in and who’s out as Conservative party critics under Poilievre’s leadership


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

Conservative Party of CanadaSurrey

Previous story
VIDEO: Health funding talks end with no agreement as feds walk away, blaming premiers
Next story
COVID-19 outbreaks declared at multiple Interior Health facilities in the Okanagan

Just Posted

City of Rossland staff welcomed (from left) Councillors Craig Humpherys and Stewart Spooner, Mayor Andy Morel, Councillors Jeff Weaver, Eliza Boyce, Maya Provencal and Lisa Kwiatkowski (on screen) to the first meeting of the new council Monday, Nov. 7 at Miners Hall. (Jim Bailey photo)
Rossland council holds inaugural meeting

Trail Smoke Eaters forward Trey Fechko was named the BCHL First Star of the week. Photo: Jim Bailey
Smokies Fechko earns BCHL first star

Dr. Paul Raju and Nurse Emily LaRochelle helped acquire supplies at the Trail hospital to send to Lady Ridgeway Hospital for children in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photos: Submitted
Kootenay medical staff send aid to children’s hospital in Sri Lanka

Biologist Rosie Wijenberg at a grove of eight western red cedars in the Russell Creek area of the West Kootenay. These trees are temporarily protected from logging because they are in an old growth deferral area. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Finding the Kootenays’ biggest trees: Biologist mapping the region’s forest giants