Camouflage pants prompt complaint to Trail RCMP

Report highlights from the Trail detachment for the second week of September

Camouflage quandary

The afternoon of Friday, Sept. 8, a frontline Trail and Greater District RCMP officer received phone call from a Trail man, 27, saying he observed a person wearing military issued camouflage pants in downtown Trail.

The caller said he was offended on behalf of the military as he believed civilians were not allowed to wear these kinds of pants. The man requested that the officer locate the man and remove his pants.

The officer informed the man that the removal of someone’s pants would be illegal even if they were camouflaged.

The man replied that he would remove the man’s pants under order of King of England.

The officer dissuaded the man from taking action after explaining to him that it would constitute an assault if he forcefully removed someone’s pants; despite any kingly edicts that may exist.

“Our officers did look for the man reportedly wearing the camouflage pants downtown but unsurprising couldn’t find him,” says Wicentowich.

