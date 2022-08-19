A police officer and a service dog enter the Calgary Courts Centre on May 17, 2021. A Calgary man who bilked his clients out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme is scheduled to be sentenced today. Arnold Breitkreutz was convicted in June of fraud over five thousand dollars, for what the Crown described as a multimillion-dollar scheme in which investors believed they were putting money into safe first mortgages. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A police officer and a service dog enter the Calgary Courts Centre on May 17, 2021. A Calgary man who bilked his clients out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme is scheduled to be sentenced today. Arnold Breitkreutz was convicted in June of fraud over five thousand dollars, for what the Crown described as a multimillion-dollar scheme in which investors believed they were putting money into safe first mortgages. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary man convicted in multimillion dollar Ponzi scheme sentenced to 10 years

Arnold Breitkreutz ordered to pay $3.1 million in restitution

A Calgary man who bilked his clients out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for what the judge called a deliberate and large-scale fraud.

Arnold Breitkreutz was convicted in June of fraud over five thousand dollars for what the Crown described as a multimillion-dollar scheme in which investors believed they were putting money into safe first mortgages.

Court heard the money from his company, Base Financial, was instead loaned to an oil-and-gas promoter and used in a risky oil play in Texas that secured against oil-and-gas leases and equipment.

The Crown had recommended a sentence of between 10 and 12 years to send a message to others who might try a similar scheme.

Justice Colin Feasby says Breitkreutz’s crime violated the trust of many of his clients, who felt a profound sense of betrayal.

He also ordered Breitkreutz to pay $3.1 million in restitution.

RELATED: B.C. businessman David Sidoo accused in $145 million US ‘pump-and-dump’ scheme

fraudLaw and justice

Previous story
Man accused of Nelson dental clinic arson has died
Next story
Ontario nuclear operator travelling on motorcycle across Canada with canine friend

Just Posted

The site of the TEETH clinic on Front Street in Nelson is still boarded up following a fire in February. Photo: Tyler Harper
Man accused of Nelson dental clinic arson has died

ed
Seven Summits: Creating Adventures In Learning

The COVID-19 outbreak at Talarico Place has been declared over. File photo
Second death in COVID outbreak at Castlegar’s Talarico Place

Rossland council voted to go with RDKB choice of critter resistant bins, and revisit the communal bins recommended by Bear Smart Task Force in future. Photo: Jim Bailey
Rossland council makes decision on RDKB Curbside Organics Project