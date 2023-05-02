Buy a Smile Cookie, support neonatal care at Trail hospital

Every smile cookie makes a difference, with 100 per cent of proceeds from Tim Hortons in Trail going toward the Tier 3 NICU at KBRH. Photo: Tim Hortons/Twitter

What’s sweeter than a freshly baked Smile Cookie from Tim Hortons in Trail?

The fact that from May 1 until May 7 when you buy a smile cookie from the Trail restaurant, your full $1.50 goes to help the tiniest of vulnerable lives born at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH).

Funds raised from smile cookies sold this week will support the Tier 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Project at KBRH.

“Tim Horton’s Smile Cookies are back,” the KBRH Health Foundation says, mentioning Tim Hortons switched their annual Smile Cookie Campaign from September to May.

“We are honoured and grateful that Nicole and Mitch MacMillan and the team at Tim Hortons Trail have once again chosen the KBRH Health Foundation to partner in their campaign.”

Smile Cookies are $1.50 each and boxes of 12 are $18.

Cookies can be purchased anytime this week, but if you’re looking to pick up more than a few, you can pre-order boxes of 12 by contacting the restaurant or by emailing: nmacmillan@timhortonsbc.com.

“We will have some of our amazing volunteers on site decorating cookies for you,” the foundation adds. “Thank you for your ongoing support of the KBRH Health Foundation and the Tier 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.”

Tier 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) on the fourth floor of KBRH means babies born preterm, with a low birth weight or with a health condition that requires intensive care, can stay close to home instead of being flown out of town to a larger centre for specialized care. This great step forward in advanced neonatal care at KBRH began in September 2022, when the regional hospital was approved for Tier 3 nursery status. The NICU will house three nursery beds with 24/7 nursing care.

