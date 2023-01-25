Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees colder than normal for this time of year in the central and southern interior of B.C. Photo: Unsplash

Bundle up, Trail area forecast to get very cold

Temperatures are expected to gradually rise late next week, in early February.

A cold spell is in the forecast for the Trail area and most of B.C.

Arctic air will invade the province beginning late Friday, bringing a major shift in temperature from B.C.’s mild start to the new year.

Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees colder than normal for this time of year in the central and southern interior of B.C.

Environment Canada advises that gusty winds will accompany the arrival of the cold air, and the wind chill will make it feel even colder.

A short period of gusty winds will accompany the cold air’s arrival through the interior, and may combine with snow leading to a brief period of blowing snow Saturday.

There remains, however, significant uncertainty on the timing of a return to seasonal temperatures.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

