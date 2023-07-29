Surrey RCMP say the Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton has been cancelled. They were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton. They were supposed to return July 17, 2023. (Lauren Collins)

Surrey RCMP say the Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton has been cancelled. They were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton. They were supposed to return July 17, 2023. (Lauren Collins)

BREAKING: Amber Alert cancelled, B.C. children found safe

Aurora and Joshuah Bolton were first reported missing July 19

The two children in a province-wide Amber Alert have been located safely, police say.

Surrey RCMP said Saturday (July 29) that around 7:20 p.m. that Joshuah, 10, and Aurora Bolton, 8, were located safe. They are now in the process of being reunited with their family.

“We recognize that many have been following this investigation closely since the AMBER Alert was issued,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn “We sincerely appreciate the assistance from the public, media, community and policing partners, who all played an important role in helping to safely locate the children.”

Police say additional information will be provided at a news conference that is scheduled for Sunday.

The children were reported missing by their father to Surrey RCMP on July 17, after their mother, Verity Bolton, failed to return them back to him.

The Amber Alert was issued July 19.

Verity and her children left the Surrey area for a planned vacation in the Okanagan on June 28.

Verity was last seen in Kamloops leaving a grocery story on July 15 and the children were last seen at a Merritt gas station on July 7. The three were believed to be travelling with Verity’s father, Robert Bolton, and her boyfriend Abraxas Glazov.

Police believed they were living off-the-grid.

Here is a timeline of their whereabouts:

Amber AlertBreaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Evacuation alerts issued after wildfire crosses border into Okanagan

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP say the Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton has been cancelled. They were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton. They were supposed to return July 17, 2023. (Lauren Collins)
BREAKING: Amber Alert cancelled, B.C. children found safe

Police say impaired driving is a major issue for people leaving Shambhala Music Festival. File photo
Police find 57 impaired drivers leaving Shambhala Music Festival

A mother caribou and her calf at the Central Selkirk caribou maternity pen near Nakusp. Photo: Skye Cunningham
Conservation group releases its wards from Nakusp caribou maternity pens

A fully loaded fuel truck slipped off a forest service road and landed in Lemon Creek in July 2013. File photo
A decade after spill, judge scheduled to hear Lemon Creek class action