Body found near Richmond marina is missing 20-year-old Indigenous woman: VPD

Police say Tatyanna Harrison’s body was found May 2, the day before she was reported missing

Tatyanna Harrison was reported missing on May 3, 2022. Vancouver Police is now confirming that Harrison was found dead in Richmond on May 2. (RCMP photo)

Police are confirming that a body found in Richmond in May is that of 20-year-old Indigenous woman, Tatyanna Harrison.

A release from Vancouver Police Saturday (Aug. 6) says the “previously unidentified body discovered in Richmond has now been confirmed as Tatyanna Harrison, a 20-year-old Indigenous woman reported missing from Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside this spring.”

Harrison’s body was found May 2, the day before she was reported missing.

“This is heartbreaking news to everyone who knew and loved Tatyanna, and to the many strangers who came together to search for her when she disappeared,” said Const. Tania Visintin.

“Although we are now able to provide some answers, many questions remain, and we will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Tatyanna’s disappearance.”

It was on July 14 that Richmond RCMP released a sketch of a woman who had been found dead near a marina in the 6900-block of Graybar Road on May 2.

Richmond RCMP said she was found on an “older 40-foot yacht which was in dry dock at the marina,” adding “at this time, her death is not considered suspicious.”

Visintin said, “Tragically, we now believe Tatyanna died in another city before she was reported missing.”

She added the coroners service informed the VPD that Harrison “died from drug toxicity, specifically fentanyl.”

It was on May 3 that Harrison’s mother, Natasha, reported her missing as she hadn’t been heard from since the end of March.

Surrey RCMP initially put out the missing person’s release, with the VPD later stating investigators believed Harrison had relocated to Vancouver from Surrey “several weeks before her disappearance.”

VPD say Harrison had been staying in Surrey until about Feb. 3 when she spoke with Surrey RCMP officers in the area of King George Boulevard and Bolivar Road, “and told them she had nowhere to stay.”

Then on May 30, the Vancouver Police Department renewed the call for the Harrison, noting she was last seen in the Downtown Eastside.

On June 3, VPD released surveillance images of a man who may have had information regarding the disappearance of Harrison.

A few weeks later on June 25, the VPD released a video with Natasha, documenting the last-known whereabouts of Harrison.”

Vancouver Police is continuing to ask anyone with information Harrison’s last days to call the VPD Missing Person Unit at 604-717-2530 or email vpd.missing@vpd.ca. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.

