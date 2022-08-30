Drones and unmanned aerial vehicles are restricted from flying near any wildfire due to the safety risks for the low-flying firefighting aircraft. (UBC photo)

Drones and unmanned aerial vehicles are restricted from flying near any wildfire due to the safety risks for the low-flying firefighting aircraft. (UBC photo)

BC Wildfire Service calls out ‘extremely dangerous’ drones near Keremeos Creek Wildfire

The drones led to a shutdown of aerial firefighting efforts on Monday

The B.C. Wildfire Service is once again reminding people to keep their drones away from active wildfires after one was spotted near Keremeos Creek.

On Monday, Aug. 29, two separate incidents of unauthorized drone activity led to a complete shutdown of aerial firefighting efforts.

All airspace above and around wildfires is restricted to BCWS personnel and aircraft. That restriction applies to a radius of five nautical miles around the fire and an altitude of 3,000 feet above ground level near any wildfire.

The Keremeos Creek Wildfire, while no longer out of control and currently considered held, still has fires actively burning within the perimeter.

READ MORE: Keremeos Creek wildfire considered held, no longer ‘out of control’

Drones are considered “extremely dangerous” when flown near wildfires and can hamper efforts to bring them under control due to the safety concerns. The risk of of a drone colliding with a low-flying firefighting aircraft could be deadly, according to the BCWS.

This was the first time that a warning was issued for the Keremeos Creek Wildfire, however the BCWS had to issue the warning for another wildfire near Terrace earlier in August, 2022.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022

Previous story
B.C. Mountie charged with loaded firearm offence while off duty on Canada Day
Next story
Yukon man taken to residential school at 4 years old denied compensation for early years

Just Posted

Eliza Dawson from Trail is the first University of Calgary Dinos rower to be named to the Row for Canada 2022 NextGen National Team and competed in the World U23 Rowing Championship in Varese, Italy last month. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay athlete ascends to world rowing stage

Castlegar’s first ever Jalopy Parade is set to celebrate the town’s less appreciated rides on Sept. 10. Illustration: Tim Thiessen
Unique Castlegar car show ready to show off your ricketiest rides

ICBC Motorcycle Rider Safety Tips suggest training and years of riding experience can make the difference when it comes to avoiding a crash. Photo: Unsplash
Close call has Trail RCMP cautioning of wildlife on roads

Trail Smoke Eaters alumni Wayne Florko and Barry Zanier (middle), joined Smoke Eaters players Connor Michaud and Ethan Willoughby, and broadcaster Ben Phillips to kick off the Trail Smoke Eaters Alumni Association campaign on Mar. 25 at the Trail Memorial Centre. The alumni association is hosting its first golf scramble on Sept. 17, and invites supporters to participate. Photo: Jim Bailey
Smoke Eaters alumni tee up golf tournament