BC SPCA offers 50 per cent off adoption fees until Oct. 29

The BC SPCA is offering 50 per cent off adoption fees for all animals including horses and other farm animals from Oct. 15 to Oct. 29 to help free up space in its locations for incoming animals who urgently need help.

The adoption promotion is presented by Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

“We have so many animals in our care who are looking for loving homes,” says BC SPCA spokesperson Adrienne McBride. “In addition to finding families for these amazing pets, we want to make sure we have space open in our facilities and our foster homes for other animals who need a warm, safe place to stay as the colder weather approaches.”

Each year the BC SPCA rescues thousands of homeless, abused and neglected animals, including cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, rabbits, small animals, horses, pigs, goats and other farm animals.

“If you have been thinking about adopting a pet and giving them the loving home they deserve, we encourage you to act now and take advantage of this promotion,” says McBride.

Frances Cheslo, engagement specialist at Hill’s Pet Nutrition Canada, says Hill’s is delighted to be part of the adoption promotion.

“As a partner as well as the cat and dog food supplier for the BC SPCA through our Hill’s Food, Shelter and Love program, we are honoured to help support this drive to unite animals with their new forever homes where they can create treasured memories.”

If you are interested in adopting a new best friend, you can view all of the animals currently available for adoption across B.C. at: spca.bc.ca/adopt.

Or visit your nearest BC SPCA Community Animal Centre during regular hours.

Note: All staff, visitors and volunteers are still required to wear a face mask when entering BC SPCA centres. This important safety measure helps protect our animals and the volunteers and staff members who care for them.

