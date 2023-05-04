Image: RCMP logo

BC RCMP: Beware a theft scheme using distraction

Victims targeted entering and departing a financial institution after making a cash withdrawal

Lower Mainland police are giving the heads up about a ruse that uses distraction to victimize unsuspecting people.

As these scams spread like wildfire, the Trail Times is passing along the advisory.

The scheme involves a coordinated effort by thieves to target a victim entering and departing a financial institution after making a cash withdrawal.

While the victim is driving away, they are flagged down by a suspect who advises them that their vehicle is damaged in some way and/or making an unusual noise. After exiting the vehicle to survey the apparent damage or to locate the source of the noise, an accomplice(s) removes the victim’s purse from the vehicle while they are distracted.

This particular distraction technique is not novel but appears to be a variation of prior distraction techniques.

“Having the knowledge and awareness of this type of scheme is important …” says RCMP Cpl. Dennis Hwang. “If you believe that you are a potential target in this type of distraction scheme and it is occurring in real-time, contact the police immediately and/or drive in a safe manner directly to your local police detachment.”

