BC Ferries has cancelled the rest of Tuesday’s sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries has cancelled the rest of Tuesday’s sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries cancels the rest of today’s sailings between Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

Adverse weather conditions cause ferry cancellations after 1 p.m.

BC Ferries has cancelled the rest of Tuesday’s sailings between the mainland and Vancouver Island.

The 3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m. sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay have been cancelled in both directions due to strong winds and adverse weather conditions.

As of 12:10 p.m., the 1 p.m. sailing was still scheduled to run in both directions.

Sailings to and from Nanaimo have also been cancelled.

The 3:15, 5:45, 8:15 and 10:45 p.m. sailings from Duke Point have been cancelled, as have the same sailings from Tsawwassen.

All sailings between Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay have also been cancelled after 1 p.m.

In a cancellation notice, BC Ferries said its customer service centre would be contacting customers with bookings on those sailings and fares would be refunded.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We apologize for any inconvenience as a result of these cancellations.”

For the most up-to-date sailing information, follow @BCFerries on Twitter or visit its webpage at bcferries.com.

ALSO READ: West Shore crews attending multiple crashes after snowy morning

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC Storm

Previous story
Suspected overdose death of Trail woman has police asking for compassion as drug crisis rages
Next story
Stolen packages has Trail police warning of ‘porch pirates’

Just Posted

Trail Smoke Eaters forward Nic Remissong will join Brady Hunter at the BCHL All-Star Game in Penticton Jan. 21. Photo: Jim Bailey
Smoke Eaters forwards headed to BCHL All-Star game

As Christmas nears and online shopping surges both near and far, beware the package pilferer. Photo: Element5-Digital/Unsplash
Stolen packages has Trail police warning of ‘porch pirates’

A Trail woman has died of a suspected drug overdose, police are asking for patience and compassion of the city’s vulnerable. Photo: Kristina Tripkovic/Unsplash
Suspected overdose death of Trail woman has police asking for compassion as drug crisis rages

Black Press Media file image
Heavy snowfall alert for Kootenay Lake