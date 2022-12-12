B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference in Vancouver on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference in Vancouver on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

BC Children’s prepared to double-bunk patients during busy respiratory illness season

B.C. emergency rooms had been seeing a peak of up to 6,900 patients daily

BC Children’s Hospital has approved double-bunking patients in single-occupancy rooms as it tries to cope with an influx of patients with respiratory illnesses.

A memo obtained by The Canadian Press says that while it’s preferable that patients be in single rooms, two patients may share “if required to provide safe care.”

The memo, sent Friday, says similar measures have been implemented in other years and any decision must be made in consultation with the hospital’s infection prevention and control team.

Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province was seeing a “dramatic increase” in illness and it arrived sooner than the seasonal flu usually would.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said at the same time that provincial emergency rooms had been seeing a peak of up to 6,900 patients daily.

The province has been campaigning for more young children to be vaccinated against the flu.

RELATED: Singh threatens to pull out of supply and confidence agreement over health care

VIDEO: How one Canadian pediatric hospital’s ICU was saved from near collapse

HealthHospitals

Previous story
Return to in-person work a contentious issue among federal public servants
Next story
City of Castlegar’s Facebook page back after sudden disappearance

Just Posted

A child with the flu can have hallucinations, but be assured these episodes can be brief and don’t require treatment, says Dr. Kathryn MacKinlay, a Pediatrician in Vernon. (Interior Heath)
This year’s flu causing hallucinations among children: Vernon pediatrician

The City of Castlegar’s Facebook page is back.
City of Castlegar’s Facebook page back after sudden disappearance

Former Sr. Smoke Eaters Gerry Godfrey and Albert Holms attended last year’s Christmas dinner at the Trail Memorial Centre, the first since before COVID. Holms dug deep into his closet so he could don his Trail-Rossland ‘61 Junior A provincial championship jacket that still fits after 60 years. Photo: Jim Bailey
Sr. Smoke Eaters’ annual Christmas dinner postponed this year

BC Hydro is encouraging Trail residents to conserve energy by keeping their holiday lighting displays modest but fun this Christmas, much like this festive Santa family’s Sunningdale home. Photo: Jim Bailey
Mega lighting displays costly over holidays