Up to 50 earthquake early warning sensors are being installed around British Columbia as part of a larger plan to protect people and infrastructure in a big quake. A mobile phone customer looks at an earthquake warning application on their phone in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Richard Vogel

Up to 50 earthquake early warning sensors are being installed around British Columbia as part of a larger plan to protect people and infrastructure in a big quake. A mobile phone customer looks at an earthquake warning application on their phone in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Richard Vogel

B.C. to install earthquake warning sensors to give life-saving notice

Province says system critical to helping residents mitigate the impacts of a seismic event

Up to 50 earthquake early warning sensors are being installed around British Columbia as part of a larger plan to protect people and infrastructure in a big quake.

The sensors will be connected to the national Earthquake Early Warning system that’s expected to be in operation by 2024.

A joint federal and provincial government announcement today says the sensors will give seconds, or perhaps tens of seconds, of warning before the strongest shaking arrives, helping to reduce injuries, deaths and property loss.

Bowinn Ma, B.C.’s minister of emergency management, says in a statement that an early warning system is critical to helping those in the province mitigate the impacts of a seismic event.

When the full system is operational next year, more than 10 million Canadians living in the most earthquake-prone areas of the country will get the early warning alerts, giving them precious seconds to take cover.

There are over 5,000 earthquakes in Canada every year, most of them along B.C.’s coast, although about 20 per cent of the quakes are along the St. Lawrence River and Ottawa River valleys.

On Jan. 26, 1700, a magnitude-9 megathrust earthquake hit North America’s west coast, creating a tsunami that carried across the Pacific Ocean and slammed into Japan.

The statement says if a similar quake happens when the early warning system is operating, it could give up to four minutes’ warning before the strongest shaking starts in coastal B.C. communities.

It says the system could also be used to automatically trigger trains to slow down, stop traffic from driving over bridges or into tunnels, divert air traffic, automatically close gas valves, and open firehall and ambulance bay doors.

RELATED: B.C.-based observatory gets nearly $115 million to expand ocean research

Earthquake

Previous story
Police determine no offence took place in Fernie/Sparwood transit bus incident
Next story
Canada donating four Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine

Just Posted

The old curling club building in the centre of Slocan is slated for demolition, to be replaced with an affordable housing development. Photo: Mark Page
Former Slocan curling rink to be torn down for affordable housing

The 2023 Fun Trolloppet ski event was held on Sunday, January 22 with almost 200 participants! After a two-year hiatus with Covid, there was lots of interest. The day was grand as the weather and sunshine could not have been any better. Blue skies and lots of smiles. We had five categories from the 2km Tiny Trolls, 8km Mega Trolls to the 20km Bronze, 30km Silver, and 40 km Gold. And as usual, the Viking troll was there to start the race. The Castlegar Nordic, Ski Society would like to thank our many sponsors. Mallards Source for Sports. No frills. Safeway. Kootenay Market. Kootenay Valley Water. Canadian Tire. Tim Hortons And, of course, a big shout out to our many volunteers that helped with registration, endless amounts of great baking, and just being there to cheer on the skiers! Thank you!
Castlegar Ski Club’s Troll Loppet roars back to life

Thursday (Jan. 17) Minister Anna Kang (right) toured the city with Mayor Colleen Jones (middle) and Trail councillors Bev Benson, Paul Butler, Nick Cashol, Thea Hanson, Terry Martin, and Doug Wilson. Photo: City of Trail/Instagram
Minister tours city with Trail council; update on shelter

RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C. Photo: The Canadian Press
Trail RCMP arrest Nelson man for brandishing knife, drug possession