B.C. sets more single-day temperature records as heat wave nears its end

Trail sets daily high records, Lytton once again the hottest spot in B.C., reaching 42.2 C

The BC Day long weekend saw multiple records broken, including Greater Trail where temperatures at Gyro Park reached 40C. Photo: Jim Bailey

B.C.’s heatwave set multiple records across the province including daily records in Trail last week.

On Wednesday, July 27 10 new records were set across the province, then 14 more single-day records were set on Thursday. On Friday, eight more single-day records were set, including the City of Trail, which saw temperatures reach 40C, beating its 2014 mark of 39.6.

Preliminary data shared by Environment Canada revealed eight records for Sunday, July 31 fell due to the heat, with several records being decades old. Trail again set a new record of 39.6C, beating the old record of 39.4C set in 1929.

Many of the records broken Sunday were in the province’s Interior region. Osoyoos, for example, once again saw scorching hot temperatures, hitting 40 C that broke the town’s 2003 record of 39.6.

Lytton was once again the hottest spot in B.C., reaching 42.2 C on July 29 and breaking the old record of 41.4 C set in 2018. Lytton has consistently been among the hottest regions in the province, setting new single-day temperature records for three days straight. The new records still pale in comparison to the all-time high of 49 C recorded in Lytton during last year’s heat dome — the highest ever recorded in Canada.

The record-setting heat comes as crews continue to battle the Nohomin Creek wildfire burning just 1.7 kilometres northwest of Lytton. High temperatures have caused the fire to grow to nearly 3,000 hectares.

Most of the province remains under a heat warning from Environment Canada. Several parts of southeastern B.C. experienced thunderstorms recently. The combination of heat and lightning has led to 43 new fire starts on the weekend.

Trail temperatures are expected to begin cooling off this week, but will return to a high of 30C on Saturday and 34C Sunday.

B.C. single-day heat records set on Sunday, July 31:

Trail – new record 39.6C, old record 39.4 set in 1929

Cache Creek area – new record of 40.5, old record of 40 set in 1971.

Cranbrook area – new record of 37.6, old record of 36.2 set in 2014.

Lillooet area – new record of 39, old record of 38.8 set in 2003.

Nelson area – new record of 39.4, old record of 37.9 set in 2003.

Penticton area – new record of 39, old record of 37.2 set in 1936.

Summerland area – new record of 38.7, old record of 36.1 set in 1971.

