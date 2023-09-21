The Vancouver Police Department is providing free, 911-only cellphones for seniors on low or fixed incomes. (VPD)

B.C. police department to provide free, 911-only cellphones for seniors

It can be used to dial 911 in emergencies at no upfront cost or monthly payment plan

The Vancouver Police Department is offering free 911-equipped cellphones to senior on low or fixed incomes.

The phones are meant for seniors facing financial hardships and who may be less inclined to rely on technology for safety and support, particularly if it involves a monthly cost.

This new program offers seniors cellphones at no upfront cost or monthly payment plan.

“Many seniors live alone, making them especially vulnerable during emergencies, especially if they don’t have family or neighbours to easily lean on,” said Const. Tania Visintin.

“Whether they’re concerned for their safety, exposed to heat waves and extreme weather events, or facing a medical emergency, these phones will give them 9-1-1 access that they didn’t have before.”

The phones have 14-day standby time so they don’t need to be charged everyday, as well as a USB-C charging cable. They also have large, easy-to-read keys to make dialling easier.

The phones do not come with data, texting or internet.

Cellphones can be picked up at the public information counter at the Vancouver Police headquarters located at 2120 Cambie St. People need to provide a piece of ID.

