A Sicamous, B.C. nurse has agreed to a one-year suspension after the regulatory college found he wasn’t following proper hygiene procedures. (Shutterstock photo)

A Sicamous, B.C. nurse has agreed to a one-year suspension after the regulatory college found he wasn’t following proper hygiene procedures. (Shutterstock photo)

B.C. nurse suspended 1 year for unsanitary catheter use, not washing hands

Joseph Michael Dupuis also used unprofessional language, didn’t keep wounds clean

A Sicamous, B.C. nurse has agreed to a one year suspension as punishment for regularly failing to treat patients under sanitary conditions last spring.

In a Dec. 5 consent agreement with the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives, Joseph Michael Dupuis admitted to failing to wash his hands and not following sterile techniques when inserting a catheter and treating patients’ wounds.

Dupuis also agreed he had used unprofessional language in his workplace and failed to address patients’ discomfort while treating their injuries.

All the incidents fell between March 1 and March 17, according to the consent agreement. As a result, Dupuis voluntarily agreed to cancel his registration and not reapply for at least one year. At that point, the college will reexamine Dupois’ competence, fitness and good character.

READ ALSO: Salmon Arm man kept from boarding WestJet flight due to battery in wheelchair

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

nurseSicamous

Previous story
Red Mt. ski bus back on schedule
Next story
Salmon Arm man kept from boarding WestJet flight due to battery in wheelchair

Just Posted

Glacier Gymnastics was one of the Nelson non-profit organizations to receive a Community Gaming Grant. Photo: Tyler Harper
Nelson arts, sports organizations receive provincial funding

West Kootenay Transit stuffed the bus last month for local food banks throughout Greater Trail, and will be starting up its Red Mountain ski bus route on Dec. 10. From left: Kelly Hutchison, Bill Hicks, Trevor Stach, and Sherry McCuaig, GM of West Kootenay BC Transit. Missing: Brenda Simonetta. (Jim Bailey photo)
Red Mt. ski bus back on schedule

The city is asking Rossland residents to check out their first draft of the Recreation Master Plan and provide feedback. Photo: Jim Bailey
Attn: Travel delays postpone Rossland’s Recreation Master Plan sessions

Katrine Conroy is the new provincial finance minister. Photo: Government of B.C.
Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy named B.C. finance minister