THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

B.C. man among three accused of drug smuggling in Washington state

More than 180 kilograms of methamphetamine and fentanyl was found in duffel bags on the beach

A British Columbia man and two Americans face 10 years to life in prison if convicted of drug and money laundering charges laid against them in Washington state.

Forty-five-year-old Kevin Gartry of B.C., 32-year-old Erika Bocelle of Rhode Island and 65-year-old John Sherwood of Idaho face the charges after more than 180 kilograms of methamphetamine and fentanyl was found in duffel bags on a Washington state beach.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington state says the three are accused of conspiracy to distribute and possession of drugs, and conspiracy to commit international money laundering.

The allegations came after beachcombers near Port Angeles, Wash., reported a black duffel bag with drugs inside.

A few days later, another seven duffels were found on a beach, with about 180 kilograms of methamphetamine and under a kilogram of fentanyl.

The statement says a grand jury returned the indictment after an extensive investigation by the FBI, Homeland Security, U.S. Border Patrol and RCMP.

All three accused remain in custody on unrelated charges.

CrimeDrugsUSA

