Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation Ravi Kahlon answers questions from members of the media following the throne speech at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. introduces exemptions for children, spouses living in 55-plus stratas

Kahlon: amendments will keep promoting seniors’ housing, allow residents to stay in their homes

British Columbia residents who find themselves entangled in new property bylaws because their home has been changed to a 55-plus age restriction now have more protection.

The government brought in changes in November to the Strata Property Act to end all rental restriction bylaws except for those buildings that are designated for residents age 55 and over, prompting hundreds of strata properties to adopt the age restriction.

The B.C. government says it has now expanded the list of exemptions to allow those under 55 to remain at those properties to include their future children, dependants or partners.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says they’ve heard from some people who said they could lose their homes if they have additions to their family.

Kahlon says the amendments to the act will keep promoting seniors’ housing while allowing residents to stay in their homes “even if their family structure changes.”

B.C.’s seniors’ advocate Isobel Mackenzie says it’s an important change that balances the desire of many seniors to live in buildings that focus on creating a senior-friendly environment.

READ MORE: Eby drills down on age-restrictive stratas, municipal targets in new housing measures

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Union calls strike a ‘success’ after inking new tentative agreements with feds
Next story
‘We all have a responsibility’: 181 B.C. workers lost their lives in 2022

Just Posted

Residents of three properties on Little Slocan South Road have been ordered to leave their homes immediately after a landslide on May 2, 2023. (RDCK handout photo)
Landslide prompts evacuation order, alert for properties in Vallican

Photo: Times file
All okay in Rossland house fire

“The Way of Being,” by Frantisek Strouhal.
Works by West Kootenay artist selected for online exhibit

Muhammad Ali is seen here training at a North Vancouver boxing club in 1972 ahead of his fight against George Chuvalo. The punching bag Ali used is now hung in a Nelson dojang. Photo courtesy John Ius
In Nelson, a punching bag once used by Muhammad Ali hangs in place of honour