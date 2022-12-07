Attn: Travel delays postpone Rossland’s Recreation Master Plan sessions

The City of Rossland’s scheduled input sessions for the Recreation Master Plan have been postponed until a later date due to travel delays.
Expedition Consulting can’t make the pop-up engagement stations scheduled for today at 2:30 p.m. (Wednesday, Dec. 7) and tomorrow (Thursday, Dec. 8) at 8:30 a.m. at Rossland’s Ferraro Foods.
The facilitated input workshop at the Miners’ Hall at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 will also be postponed.
The Rossland Recreation Master Plan, released Nov. 25, is a comprehensive and high-level analysis of the city’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) as they relate to recreation, parks, and culture.
A Public Feedback Survey is available from Nov. 25 to Dec. 14 at ww.surveymonkey.com/r/RosslandPublicFeedbackSurvey.
Or pick up a hard copy from City Hall to fill out.
To review the recreation master plan go to rossland.civicweb.net.
There will be another opportunity to engage with Expedition at a later date. Details will be released once confirmed.
