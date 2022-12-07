Attn: Travel delays postpone Rossland’s Recreation Master Plan sessions

Facilitated input workshop at the Miners’ Hall and Ferraro Foods pop up stations TBD at later date

The city is asking Rossland residents to check out their first draft of the Recreation Master Plan and provide feedback. Photo: Jim Bailey

The City of Rossland’s scheduled input sessions for the Recreation Master Plan have been postponed until a later date due to travel delays.

Expedition Consulting can’t make the pop-up engagement stations scheduled for today at 2:30 p.m. (Wednesday, Dec. 7) and tomorrow (Thursday, Dec. 8) at 8:30 a.m. at Rossland’s Ferraro Foods.

The facilitated input workshop at the Miners’ Hall at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 will also be postponed.

The Rossland Recreation Master Plan, released Nov. 25, is a comprehensive and high-level analysis of the city’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) as they relate to recreation, parks, and culture.

A Public Feedback Survey is available from Nov. 25 to Dec. 14 at ww.surveymonkey.com/r/RosslandPublicFeedbackSurvey.

Or pick up a hard copy from City Hall to fill out.

To review the recreation master plan go to rossland.civicweb.net.

There will be another opportunity to engage with Expedition at a later date. Details will be released once confirmed.

