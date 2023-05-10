Arson not ruled out in Rossland house fire

By the time first responders arrived, the house was fully engulfed

In the early hours of Tuesday, May 2, Trail RCMP and Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue responded to a report of a house fire in the 2600 block of Monte Christo Street, in Rossland.

By the time first responders arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Police say the two occupants and their pets were not physically injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and arson has not been ruled out.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Trail RCMP at 250.364.2566 to speak to an investigator.

