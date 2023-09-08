B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside in Vernon July 20, to announce a Foundry centre to open in Vernon. The youth mental health services organization is expanding services across the province and applications are now being accepted. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside in Vernon July 20, to announce a Foundry centre to open in Vernon. The youth mental health services organization is expanding services across the province and applications are now being accepted. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Applications open to bring youth mental health centre to Grand Forks

Foundry Centre expanding services to all of B.C.

Young people across B.C. can now apply to bring mental-health and substance-use supports to their communities.

Applications are now available to bring Foundry centres to a community. Foundry services are provided by Providence Health Care, an affiliate of Vancouver Coastal Health, a news release stated.

In conjunction with the Province, health authorities and community partners, the centres provide young people aged 12-24 and their caregivers free and confidential assistance to fit their unique mental-health and wellness needs. Services include mental-health and substance-use support, physical and sexual health care, peer support and social services, the release stated.

For those who cannot visit a centre in person, Foundry services can be accessed virtually.

As of Sept. 6, Foundry is accepting applications from communities around the province that are looking to establish a local Foundry centre. All non-profit and health and social-system organizations that serve young people, including First Nations, Métis and urban Indigenous service providers, are eligible and can apply.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 27 and all applications can be submitted at: https://foundrybc.ca/expansion/

“Every young person in British Columbia needs access to health-care services that meets their unique needs, regardless of their location,” stated Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “Expanding the Foundry network will make it easier for young people and their families to get the help they need, right in their own community.”

Toni Carlton, provincial director for community, culture and connection for Foundry, Stated the organization has heard numerous times from clients they would have had nowhere to go help if they didn’t have a Foundry centre in their community.

“It’s undeniable that Foundry saves lives,” stated Carlton. “I am incredibly excited that the day has finally come where we are officially accepting applications from communities across the province – I urge all interested communities to apply as soon as possible.”

A Pathway to Hope, the provincial government’s vision for mental-health and addictions care can be viewed at: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021MMHA0049-001787

For information about Foundry BC, visit: https://foundrybc.ca/

