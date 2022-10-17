Rossland, meet your new mayor and council

Andy Morel won the mayoral race over Kim LaFond by collecting almost 65 per cent of the votes

Council veteran Andy Morel is Rossland’s new Mayor after receiving almost 65 per cent of the vote over candidate Kim LaFond at the municipal election on Saturday (Oct. 15).

Mayor elect Morel has been a member of council for the past eight years, including four of those as the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary director for Rossland.

“It’s going to take a little while to get use to, but I guess I’m ready for it,” said Morel. “I honestly thought it could go either way.”

Joining Morel on council are Maya Provencal, Lisa Kwiatkowski, Jeff Weaver, Eliza Boyce, Stewart Spooner, and Craig Humpherys. Spooner is the lone incumbent, although the five new council members made an impression at the forums put on at the RSS Gym and Rossland’s popular Mook Thai Restaurant.

About 250 residents attended the RSS forum on Oct. 5, a modest but invested group that literally took note of the responses offered by the 11 candidates for council and two for mayor.

“I think the forum did help,” said Morel. “And the word got out and got spread far and wide.”

Morel says he is looking forward to working with the new councillors and staff in helping all get acclimatized and comfortable in their new and varied roles.

“I’m ecstatic that Rossland chose this group of people. I think my first impression of the ones that weren’t long term residents, I didn’t know what first to expect but they really impressed me with their intelligence, their ideas, their enthusiasm and excitement for change and continued change, and in general really good people,” said Morel.

“My experience has been for the past eight years, when you have good people, people who care, people who are considerate, and respectful, you can get a lot done.”

Over the next couple months, city staff will be organizing workshops and team building opportunities to help council members settle in, and both Morel’s and Spooner’s experience should be invaluable for the members elect.

“These will be very important for all to attend, and on a personal note, again, the individual responsibility of a councillor to bring their game to the table, and their game will include civility, respect, and will include doing their homework.

“I anticipate varied opinions, good debate with sound arguments, and at the end shake hands and have an opportunity to go have a drink and talk about the issues and successes.”

Morel has been a staunch advocate for seniors’ housing and daycare spaces, and a supporter of the Firesmart and Green Link Trail programs. Tops on his to do list is to get citizen input and work with consultants to develop a Recreation Master Plan. He supports the roll out of the curbside organics pickup and composting programs, the sewage treatment plant upgrades, and looks to refine the asset management plan to ensure grant funding for future city property and utilities infrastructure upgrades, like the construction of a downtown public washroom.

Rossland saw a 52 per cent voter turnout, as 1,627 of 3,127 estimated eligible voters cast a ballot, compared to 36.9 per cent voter turnout in Trail, 41 per cent in Warfield, 62 per cent in Montrose and 26 per cent in Fruitvale.

“I am very thankful for the support, and the people that called and said how can we help?” added Morel. “And my partner Eileen who took on the role of campaign manager and worked hard to support me. I’m just so lucky and so blessed.”

Greater Trail 2022 municipal election results:

The City of Trail voted in Colleen Jones as its new mayor. A councillor for the past four years, Jones received 1,310 votes or 53.9 per cent in defeating former mayor, Lisa Pasin, who garnered 44.4 per cent.

Trail will also see a wealth of new faces in its council chambers with Bev Benson, Terry Martin, Nick Cashol, Doug Wilson, and Thea Hanson winning a seat, as well as lone incumbent Paul Butler.

Frank Marino is the new mayor of Warfield, taking 76.5 per cent of the vote to Erika Krest’s 22.5 per cent. Joining Marino on council are Carolyn Amantea, Jim Hill, Raymond Masleck, and Fran Noone.

Montrose re-elected Mike Walsh as its mayor, with incumbents Paul Caron, Cindy Cook, Rory Steep and Donald Berriault all reclaiming their council seats.

And in Fruitvale, Mayor Steve Morissette was acclaimed, with four council seats going to Wes Startup, Bill Wenman (incumbent), Julia A Mason and Catherine Ellison.

See full election results on pg.? .

Read: Rossland elects new mayor and council

Read: Kootenay votes

Read: Trail elects new mayor and council

ROSSLAND

Eligible voters: 3,127

Ballots cast: 1,627

Turnout: 52 per cent

Mayor:

Andy J Morel 1,052 — 64.7 per cent

Kim D LaFond 570 — 35 per cent

Council: (six seats)

Maya Provencal 1,129 — 69.4 per cent

Lisa Kwiatkowski 979 — 60.2 per cent

Jeff Weaver 952 — 58.5 per cent

Eliza Boyce 906 — 55.7 per cent

Stewart L Spooner (incumbent) 884 — 54.3 per cent

Craig S Humpherys 733 — 45.1 per cent

Brian Pistak 625 — 38.4 per cent

Richard K Kemick 620 — 38.1 per cent

Tim Thatcher 591 — 36.3 per cent

Sam Troy 470 — 28.9 per cent

Paul A Evans 441 — 27.1 per cent

Eligible voters: 6,481

Ballots cast: 2,429

Turnout: 36.9 per cent

Mayor:

Colleen Jones 1,310 votes — 53.9 per cent

Lisa Pasin (incumbent) 1,078 votes — 44.4 per cent

Council: (six seats)

Bev Benson 1,681 — 69.2 per cent

Terry Martin 1,542 — 63.5 per cent

Nick Cashol 1,397 — 57.5 per cent

Doug Wilson 1,343 — 55.3 per cent

Thea Hanson 1,304 — 53.7 per cent

Paul Butler (incumbent) 1,009 — 41.5 per cent

Ravi Gandha 814 — 33.5 per cent

Rebecca Richards 799 — 32.9 per cent

Donovan Brown 561 — 23.1 per cent

Incumbent Carol Dobie 560 — 23.1 per cent

Bryan DeFerro 554 — 22.8 per cent

Jeff Jones 524 — 21.6 per cent

Glen Byle 393 — 16.2 per cent

Steve Morissette (incumbent) – acclaimed

Council: (four seats)

Wes Startup 331 — 78.8 per cent

Bill Wenman (incumbent) 330 — 78.6 per cent

Julia A Mason 323 — 76.9 per cent

Catherine A Ellison 268 — 63.8 per cent

Jennifer R Krause 130 — 31 per cent

Carrie A Farnum 78 — 18.6 per cent