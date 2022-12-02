The Spirit of British Columbia has been stalled due to a mechanical error. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Spirit of British Columbia has been stalled due to a mechanical error. (Black Press Media file photo)

Anchor issue causing BC Ferries delays between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Spirit of British Columbia drops anchor off Mayne Island

A BC Ferries vessel unexpectedly dropped anchor near Mayne Island.

The 1 p.m. sailing between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen is moving again after the Spirit of British Columbia experienced starboard anchor issues.

Passengers on board reported on social media that the vessel unexpectedly dropped anchor on Friday (Dec. 2).

On board, Bob Ransford tweeted passengers were experiencing strong “shuddering” as the crew tried to resolve the situation.

The 3 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen was cancelled as well as the 5 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay. The 7 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen and the 9 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay are at risk of being cancelled.

