These bocce tournament champions celebrated their victory the last time the AM Ford-Colombo Lodge Bocce Classic was held in May, 2019. Photo: submitted

AM Ford-Colombo Lodge Bocce Classic is back

The Bocce classic will roll into the Trail Curling Centre on Thursday with 64 teams competing

One of Silver City Days’ favourite family events is returning this year.

Despite a three-year pause, the AM Ford-Colombo Lodge Bocce Classic couldn’t be more popular as it rolls into the Trail Curling Centre on Thursday (May 11).

A full slate of 64 teams and 128 participants returns to Silver City Days to compete in a fun-filled, three-day competition co-sponsored by Dan Ashman and AM Ford.

“Everybody seems to be excited,” said Colombo Lodge sports committee organizer Pat Zanier. “We are expecting large crowds for viewing as well.”

The curling facility at the Trail Memorial Centre will be transformed from sheets of ice to eight state-of-the-art artifical turf bocce surfaces.

The first day of the tournament starts at 6 p.m. Thursday and goes until 10 p.m.

On Friday, bocce teams will play from 2 to 11 p.m. and on Saturday players start bright and early at 8 a.m.

The event will stop for the Trail Firefighters Parade at 11 a.m., but resume at 1 p.m. with the finals scheduled for 5 p.m.

Spectators are welcome to take in the action and enjoy a beverage in the lounge.

• For pickleball enthusiasts, Trail Recreation is hosting a pickleball tournament at the Willi Krause Fieldhouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 14.

To sign up go online to trailrecreation.ca or call 250.364.0888.

