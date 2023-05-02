All okay in Rossland house fire

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue put out a fully involved house fire Tuesday (May 2) morning in Rossland.

Eleven fire fighters from Trail, three from Rossland and two from Warfield responded to the blaze on Monte Christo St. at 6 a.m. this morning.

“The crews were able to contain the fire to the original structure to prevent extension to nearby homes and outbuildings but the home itself suffered substantial damage,” said KBRFR captain Ryan Smyth in a release.

The fire was under control just after 8 a.m. All occupants were able to exit the home safely, with no injuries to themselves or the firefighters reported.

“KBRFR would like to thank RCMP, Fortis and BC Ambulance Service for their assistance.”

