More evacuation alerts were put in place on Tuesday night because of heavy smoke in the area of the Bush Creek East wildfire. (BC Wildfire Services)

Additional evacuation alerts outside Salmon Arm due to smoke from Bush Creek East wildfire

The fire remains at 41,041 hectares

As the Bush Creek East wildfire continues to burn, a new evacuation alert was put in place on Tuesday night.

On Aug. 22 at 8 p.m., Neskonlith Indian Band issued an evacuation alert for Switsemalph 3 near Salmon Arm. The alert has been put in effect because of heavy smoke in the area and not because of an active wildfire threat.

Due to the heavy smoke, BC Wildfire Services haven’t been able to update their mapping since Sunday, Aug. 20, meaning the blaze remains at 41,041 hectares.

On Tuesday, some areas of the blaze received up to two millimetres of rain. Crews continued to battle the blaze with direct attacks, receiving bucketing from helicopters. Heavy machinery is being used to help create containment lines and structure protection crews remain on scene.

According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), more than 4,600 properties were on evacuation order and 864 were on alert. The evacuation map can be found on the CSRD website.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

Black Press Media will keep updated throughout the day.

READ MORE: Premier Eby tours wildfire devastation in Central Okanagan

