Accused shooter at Trail ambulance station served time for manslaughter

Francis Paradis is facing attempted murder charges in Trail; served 11 months in a Quebec prison

The man who allegedly opened fire at Trail RCMP and paramedics had previously spent 11 months in a Quebec prison for manslaughter.

Earlier this month, Trail and District RCMP officially recommended charges of attempted murder against Francis Paradis, 29, who allegedly shot a gun at two police officers and three paramedics at the Trail Ambulance Station on Oct. 25.

Francis Paradis (Photo: from Facebook)

The officers located Paradis standing in a dark area just outside the ambulance station at around midnight. As police tried to talk him down, he allegedly fired several rounds from a handgun at the officers and nearby paramedics.

The officers used a stun-gun device to subdue Paradis and then arrested him. According to police, no one was injured.

Paradis is from Saint-Paul-de-l’Île-aux-Noix in Montérégie, Que. A warrant for his arrest was also filed on Oct. 19, 2022 for charges related to an assault on a woman with a weapon.

This incident is not the first time Paradis has been charged with a serious crime.

Paradis was convicted of manslaughter in February, 2020 and served 11 months in a Quebec prison for his involvement in the death of Philippe Lareau.

In August 2018, Paradis was convicted of hitting Lareau while at a bar in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and the man died a week later from a head injury sustained in the attack.

Detachment commander Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said Paradis has seven current outstanding charges laid against him.

These include: attempted murder; the discharge of a prohibited firearm with intent to wound, main or disfigure or endanger life or to prevent arrest or detention; two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited; possession of a firearm knowing its possession is prohibited; and assault with a weapon.

Read: Shots fired at Trail ambulance station; 1 person arrested


