VIDEO: A year after the Langley shootings, family, friends and supporters hold vigil

Paul Wynn’s niece Lenna Cook travelled from Kamloops with other family members for the memorial vigil on the first anniversary of the July 25, 2022 shootings in Langley City and Township.

“He was my favorite uncle,” Cook told the Langley Advance Times.

“He was awesome. I loved him, I miss him terribly, and I can’t wait to see him again.”

She was among the more than 200 people who attended the Tuesday afternoon vigil at the Vineyard Church in Langley City on the first anniversary of the shootings that claimed Wynn’s life, the life of Steven Furness.

Families, friends and supporters attended a Langley City vigil to remember the July 25, 2022 spree shootings. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

On July 25, 2022, Jordan Daniel Goggin attacked and shot four people between midnight and 5:45 a.m.

Wynn and Furness were both killed, a woman was seriously injured, and another man was shot in the leg. Police shot Goggin shortly after the last attack, killing him.

In his remarks at the vigil, Pastor Leith White talked about the lack of services for homeless people.

“They are indeed vulnerable, and were exceeding vulnerable last July,” White commented.

White said addressing homelessness “requires a community to respond, a community to engage [to be] a community that will determine that it is not acceptable that there are individuals without a shelter, without a home and unable to change their circumstances on their own.”

White read a statement from the Wynn family that described him as a “gift,” always there to help his parents without ever asking, and “a terrific big brother.”

At the time of his death, Paul was in recovery and showing signs of progress, his family said.

“He went from what would be described as rock bottom to writing amazing letters. Some of these letters were about what he went through in his years on the streets and how sorry he was for letting everybody down.”

Steven Furness’s father Stewart talked about the need for ‘low-barrier’ facilities for the homeless in Langley City at a Langley City vigil to remember the July 25, 2022 spree shootings. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Stewart Furness, Steven’s father renewed his call for a new “low-barrier” space for homeless people in Langley City, a call he said he has made in meetings with all levels of government, to no avail.

“It is a local problem, and a problem that is not being addressed, in my view,” he said.

A year ago, Anita Soderberg, who works with the homeless in Langley City, called the shootings “heartbreaking.”

“Today is a very tough day because it’s like we’re living it over again,” Soderberg told the Langley Advance Times on Tuesday.

“For me, it’s not forgotten, and we should never forget them.”

United Churches of Langley social justice advocate Gillian McLeod closed the vigil with a prayer and a moment of silence.

“We are here to remember,” she said, “to honour the victims, the fallen and survivors.”

More images from the vigil can be view online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

