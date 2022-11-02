A time to remember

The Rossland Royal Canadian Legion’s Ray Van Nieuwenhof and Nelda Van Tamel pin the first poppy on Mayor Kathy Moore to kick off the annual Remembrance Day Poppy Campaign beginning Oct. 28. The campaign goes until Remembrance Day on Friday, Nov. 11. The Rossland Legion will hold a service at 10 a.m. that day, then parade to the cenotaph for the Remembrance Day ceremony at 10:45 a.m. (Contributed)

The Rossland Royal Canadian Legion’s Ray Van Nieuwenhof and Nelda Van Tamel pinned the first poppy on Mayor Kathy Moore to kick off the annual Remembrance Day Poppy Campaign beginning Oct. 28.

The campaign goes until Remembrance Day on Friday, Nov. 11. The Rossland Legion will hold a service at 10 a.m. that day, then parade to the cenotaph at 2180 Columbia Ave. for the Remembrance Day ceremony at 10:45 a.m.

Every year, from the last Friday of October to November 11, tens of millions of Canadians wear a Poppy as a visual pledge to honour Canada’s Veterans and remember those who sacrificed for the freedoms we enjoy today.

While the Poppy is distributed freely to all who wish to wear one, the Legion gratefully accepts donations to the Poppy Fund.

The Poppy Campaign is very much a local initiative, conducted by Legion Branches in cities, towns and communities across the country. Donations collected during the Poppy Campaign are held in Trust at the branch level to directly support Veterans and their families within their community and to help ensure Canadians ‘never forget’.

In the days leading up to November 11, Poppies can be seen in every corner of this great country.

This show of support and display of remembrance would not be possible without the efforts of thousands of Legionnaires who volunteer to distribute Poppies to the community through schools, community organizations and local businesses.The Royal Canadian Legion is grateful for their efforts, and for the support of the many partners, local and national, who welcome Legion volunteers and Poppy boxes into their locations.

