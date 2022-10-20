UPDATE: David Eby to be declared B.C. NDP leader on Friday, says party

B.C. NDP leadership candidate David Eby responds to questions while speaking with reporters in Vancouver, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

David Eby will officially be declared the leader of the B.C. New Democratic Party on Friday, clearing the way for him to be sworn in as premier.

A statement from the party’s chief electoral officer Elizabeth Cull says after the executive’s decision last night to disqualify the only other candidate, Anjali Appadurai, she will declare Eby the new leader.

Premier John Horgan had said he would leave in December, but Cull says she can adjust the leadership election date as there is only one candidate.

Cheers and clapping were heard from inside the NDP morning caucus meeting while Eby spoke to the caucus virtually.

Ravi Kahlon, Eby’s campaign co-chairman, told the media afterwards that the party has been through a difficult process but is united behind Eby.

Appadurai was disqualified after a report by Cull found she “engaged in serious improper conduct” by working with third parties, including the environmental group Dogwood B.C., for membership drives on her behalf.

Cull also concluded that Dogwood solicited “fraudulent memberships” by encouraging members of other political parties to join the B.C’s New Democrats so they could vote in the race.

Appadurai and Dogwood deny any rules were broken.

Here’s a sketch of the man who will soon replace Premier John Horgan.

Birthplace: Kitchener, Ont.

Age: 46

Personal: married, two children

Career: lawyer, specializing in constitutional and administrative law issues related to protection and promotion of human rights and democratic freedoms. Previously an adjunct law professor at University of B.C., president of HIV/AIDS Legal Network and the executive director of the B.C. Civil Liberties Association.

Eby’s work for the Pivot Legal Society to help people in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside was recognized by the United Nations Association in Canada and the B.C. Human Rights Coalition.

He’s the author of “The Arrest Handbook,” published by the B.C. Civil Liberties Association. It provides information to people who are arrested on what to expect from police and how to act.

Politics: member of the legislature for Vancouver-Point Grey since 2013, when he defeated former premier Christy Clark, forcing her to seek a seat in a Kelowna byelection.

Known as a fierce critic in Opposition, he has guided some of the province’s most contentious and difficult files while in cabinet as attorney general and minister responsible for housing, including a crackdown on money laundering, driving debate for housing policy reforms and kick-starting the cash-strapped Crown-owned Insurance Corporation of B.C. He also ushering in the establishment of a Human Rights Commissioner for B.C.

Fun Facts: In his younger days, Eby played in several bands in Vancouver, including a four-piece band called, The band of Ladner!, a suburb of Vancouver. At one NDP convention, Eby got up on stage and belted out a version of Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer,’ to much applause.

Quote: “I have faith in the party and the provincial executive to ensure our leadership race is fair and the integrity of the process is maintained. I remain focused on engaging with New Democrats and British Columbians to build the future of our province together.”

—The Canadian Press

