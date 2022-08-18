High temperatures are expected to ease on Friday Aug. 19. (Gerd Altmann/Pixabay)

High temperatures are expected to ease on Friday Aug. 19. (Gerd Altmann/Pixabay)

7 new B.C. single-day temperature records set amid August heat wave

The highest temperatures were recorded in Lillooet where it reached 38.2 C

A strong ridge of high pressure has much of southern B.C. under a heat warning that is expected to last until Friday.

Daytimes highs ranging from the low 30s to the low 40s are expected.

Hot temperatures on Wednesday (Aug. 17) broke single-day heat records in seven areas across B.C. The highest temperatures were recorded in Lillooet where it reached 38.2 C, breaking the previous record of 37.8 C set in 1977.

B.C. single-day heat records set on Wednesday

• Comox– 31.6 C (previously 30.4 C set in 1977)

• Courtenay – 31.6 C (previously 30.4 C set in 1977)

• Gibsons – 31.1 C (previously 30.9 C set in 2012)

• Lillooet – 38.2 C (previously 37.8 C set in 1977)

• Lytton – 42.2 C (previously 41.4 C set in 2018)

• Malahat – 31.4 C (tied previous record set in 2008)

• Pemberton – 37 C (previously 36.1 C set in 1977)

• Sechelt – 31.1 C (previously 30.9 C set in 2012)

READ MORE: B.C. sets 8 more single-day temperature records as heat wave nears its end

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Professional Employees Association issues strike notice, calls for inflation protection
Next story
How a meaningful stained glass window in the Trail hospital came to be

Just Posted

Gold Fever Follies cast was delighted to perform for residents of Poplar Ridge, Columbia View, and Rosewood Care Facilities. Photo: contributed
Gold Fever Follies give special performances

Rossland council makes decision on RDKB Curbside Organics Project

The Filipino language Tagalog is the mother tongue of a growing population of residents in Nelson. Those include (L-R) Arcel Mapa, his children Symon and Sydelle and wife Juliet Mapa, along with Themis Silva and Jecelyn Calvo. The Mapas and Silva co-own KC Restaurant in Nelson. Photo: Tyler Harper
Tagalog and Punjabi are Nelson’s fastest growing languages

The Trail Stingrays are heading to the BCSSA provincial championship meet in Kamloops this weekend. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail Stingray swimmers dive into provincial meet