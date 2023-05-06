34 Grand Forks properties under evacuation order

Jalayla Profili hauls sandbags out of the back of her pickup truck to stack around her family’s home on 12th Street on Friday afternoon. As of 2 p.m. Saturday, 34 properties on the street have been evacuated. (Karen McKinley photo)

An evacuation order has been issued for 12th Street in Grand Forks due to rising waters.

The Regional District of the Kootenay Boundary issued the alert at 2 p.m. Saturday (May 6) for 34 properties, and about 72 residents, on the street located in the southwest area of the city.

Those under evactuation are being asked to register at the reception desk of the Jack Goddard Arena starting at 2 p.m. May 6.

A map and addresses of affected properties can be found at here.

READ MORE: 10 rural properties evacuated as Grand Forks flooding imminent

READ MORE: RDCK rescinds evacuation alert for Salmo, Ymir, and Erie

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBreaking NewsNews