(BC SPCA/Submitted)

30 Dachshunds seized from Okanagan breeder

The dogs were living in small, urine and feces soiled crates

An Okanagan Dachshund breeder located near Cherryville had 30 dogs living in inhumane conditions seized by the BC SPCA.

The Dachshunds ranged in age from four months to five years old.

“When our animal protection officers arrived on site, the smell of ammonia permeated the house. They found that the dogs were primarily kept in a basement where urine was soaked into the wooden shelves holding dog crates,” said Eileen Drever, senior officer, protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA.

The dogs were kept in small crates with bedding soaked with urine and feces. The wiener dogs are being treated for dental disease, exposure to high ammonia levels and overgrown nails.

“Although they had occasional outside access, it was clear that these little ones spent most of their time without proper ventilation or comfort,” said Drever.

The pups had not been socialized and are fearful. All of the Dachshunds are currently under the care of a veterinarian “and are receiving all the love and attention they deserve.”

While the Dachshunds are not currently available for adoption, the BC SPCA and organizations like Paws it Forward have many other loving dogs available for adoption.

