FILE - Two women were critically injured in a black bear attack near Dawson Creek on Oct. 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife)

FILE - Two women were critically injured in a black bear attack near Dawson Creek on Oct. 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife)

2 women critically injured in bear attack in northeastern B.C.

Victims were hiking at Bear Mountain near Dawson Creek Oct. 3

It’s not yet known whether two women pulled from a hiking trail in northeastern B.C. Monday (Oct. 3) will survive the bear attack that left them there.

They were found laying critically injured in the bush of Bear Mountain near Dawson Creek just before 8 p.m., after two officers on an off-road vehicle spotted them. Dawson Creek RCMP say the women, aged approximately 30 and 48 years old, had been injured for at least an hour before they were found.

Roaming around the two victims was a large boar black bear, according to RCMP. Officers attempted to scare it off, but it refused to leave so they used a rifle to shoot and kill it.

The two women were then transported out of the trail network, where waiting paramedics took them by air ambulance to hospital.

As of Tuesday morning, RCMP said the women “remain alive.”

Police are reminding trail users to always make noise when they are in the backcountry to alert bears to their presence, and to carry bear spray and travel in groups.

“Avoid hiking on trails in the backcountry during sunrise and sunset, which is when most animals will be most active,” RCMP said.

READ ALSO: B.C. study links policy changes and logging patterns, shows targeting of old growth

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsnorthernbc

Previous story
Metro Vancouver regional park wildfire now under control at 14 hectares
Next story
Truck driver survives after crashing through house along the highway on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

The B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission entertains presentations at the Hudson Bay Lodge in Smithers April 28. From left, Supreme Court Justice Nitya Iyer (chair); Linda Tynan, local government management consultant; and Anton Boegman, B.C.’s chief electoral officer. (Thom Barker photo)
Changes proposed to Kootenays in B.C. electoral boundary tweaks

Advance voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 5 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Photo: File
Advance voting for Greater Trail elections starts Wednesday

KidSport Greater Trail funded its 500th young athlete this year, accessing more than $100K in grants that help families with barriers participate in organized sport. Photo: Jim Bailey
KidSport Greater Trail reaches milestone

Photo: Jim Bailey
Welcome home Trail Smoke Eaters!