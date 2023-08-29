198 people died in B.C. in July due to toxic drug poisonings

For the 13th consecutive month, more than 190 people have died from the toxic and unregulated drug supply in B.C., according to the latest data from the province.
The BC Coroners Service said Tuesday (Aug. 29) that 198 people died in July due to the toxic drug crisis in the province. The latest data comes just two days before International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31.
Between January and July 2023, at least 1,455 deaths were attributed to toxic drugs. It’s the largest number ever reported by the coroner in the first seven months of a calendar year.
