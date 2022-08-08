BC Coroners Service and Williams Lake RCMP are investigating a fatal ATV crash near Williams Lake Aug. 7, 2022. (RCMP logo)

BC Coroners Service and Williams Lake RCMP are investigating a fatal ATV crash near Williams Lake Aug. 7, 2022. (RCMP logo)

17-year-old girl dies in ATV rollover in Williams Lake

RCMP, BC Coroners Service investigating death

The Williams Lake RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating an ATV crash that occurred on the outskirts of Williams Lake just after midnight on Aug. 7, where a 17-year-old girl died.

Police attended the gravel area at the end of Gun-a-Noot trail off Dog Creek Road after being requested to assist with an ATV rollover.

Officers attended the scene where paramedics and fire rescue personnel were providing medical assistance.

BC RCMP said in a news release the youth was transported to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

“Initial evidence gathered at the scene showed that the youth was not wearing a helmet.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP detachment at 250-392-6211.

“Our victim services is supporting several in the community and are available to support anyone else involved that would like support,” Cpl. Brett Squire, media relations Williams Lake RCMP told the Tribune.

