$100K reward being offered in relation to attack on B.C. Coastal GasLink camp

BC RCMP say a grew of people threw smoke bombs and fire lit sticks at police on Feb. 17, 2022, when officers responded to reported damage at a Coastal GasLink work site. (Photo courtesy of BC RCMP)
Images from BC RCMP show extensive damage done to Coastal GasLink equipment and work sites on Feb. 17, 2022. (Photo courtesy of BC RCMP)
Images from BC RCMP show extensive damage done to Coastal GasLink equipment and work sites on Feb. 17, 2022. (Photo courtesy of BC RCMP)Images from BC RCMP show extensive damage done to Coastal GasLink equipment and work sites on Feb. 17, 2022. (Photo courtesy of BC RCMP)

A B.C. construction association and Crime Stoppers are offering $100,000 to anyone who identify one of the estimated 20 people who caused several million dollars in damage to a Coastal GasLink camp near Houston last February.

The camp has been the site of blockades and protests for years by those opposing the pipeline.

Things escalated shortly after midnight on Feb. 17, when camp security guards called Houston RCMP to the Marten Forest Service Road for a reported attack. The guards told police around 20 people, some armed with axes, were smashing their vehicle windows.

On their way to the incident, police said they found downed trees, tar-covered stumps, wire, boards with spikes in them, an old school bus and fires, strewn along the service road. Police believe the objects were intended to slow them from getting to the scene. While working through it all, police said people threw smoke bombs and fire lit sticks at them, injuring one officer.

Police later discovered damage estimated in the millions to work site machinery, fencing and portable buildings. They didn’t find any protesters that night.

READ ALSO: RCMP release footage showing suited-up suspects in Coastal GasLink incident

READ ALSO: Politicians condemn violence at Coastal GasLink construction site in northern B.C.

Close to a year later, and despite a plea to the public for assistance, the BC RCMP said Monday (Dec. 12) it has yet to identify any of the perpetrators. To try and stir up fresh leads, the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association and Crime Stoppers are now offering $100,000 to anyone who can offer information that leads to the arrest and charge of one of those involved.

Anyone with information can call Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

