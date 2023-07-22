Residents in the Halifax region are being warned to stay off the roads because of extensive damage caused by torrential downpours and flash flooding, with little reprieve in sight. (Black Press - file photo)

Residents in the Halifax region are being warned to stay off the roads because of extensive damage caused by torrential downpours and flash flooding, with little reprieve in sight. (Black Press - file photo)

Halifax-area roads damaged by heavy rainfall, with more rain forecasted

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for much of the province

Residents in the Halifax region are being warned to stay off the roads because of extensive damage caused by torrential downpours and flash flooding, with little reprieve in sight.

Stephen Martin, a fire chief with the municipality, said many roads in the Bedford area are covered in water.

“And there’s more rain coming,” he said Saturday morning (July 22).

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for much of the province, saying some areas have already received more than 150 millimetres of rain, which is more than the area gets in an average month. An additional 40 to 100 mm is in the forecast for Saturday.

Officials in Halifax say the rain has already caused significant damage to roads and infrastructure. In some areas, submerged streets are littered with abandoned vehicles.

Halifax RCMP say residents shouldn’t leave home unless it’s an emergency.

Earlier in the day, an evacuation order was issued for people living near the St. Croix River system in central Nova Scotia, where a dam is at risk of being breached.

In the Halifax area, two evacuation centres for residents facing power outages and flooding opened on Friday night. The Beaver Bank Community Centre and East Dartmouth Community Centre will remain open until further notice.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HalifaxNova ScotiaWeather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Search continues for Ukrainian refugee who went missing after swim in Quebec river
Next story
Liberals looking for input on planned law to improve safety in long-term care

Just Posted

Conifer trees at Rossglen Park were removed by city staff due to safety concerns. Photo: Jim Bailey
Rossland council briefs: from fallen trees to STRs, residents share concerns

Setting up a prototype drug tester at Shambhala Music Festival. University of British Columbia researchers from the chemistry department are bringing a portable drug-testing robot to Shambhala Music Festival in Salmo to give festival-goers a chance to have their drugs tested in about 15 minutes. (Hein Lab)
Portable drug-testing ‘robot’ heading to Shambhala Music Festival

Kate Mizenka is the latest recipient of the Suzy Hamilton Legacy Award. Photo: Submitted
Kate Mizenka named winner of Suzy Hamilton Legacy Award

The next few days are going to be a hot one for Grand Forks and the Boundary Region, with Environment Canada issuing a heat warning. (File photo)
Heat warning issued for Grand Forks, Boundary Region: Environment Canada