Amazon robots move along the warehouse floor with packages before finding the proper delivery chute, at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Ariz. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Amazon Canada says it will open a new robotics-based fulfillment centre south of London, Ont. later this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ross D. Franklin

Amazon robots move along the warehouse floor with packages before finding the proper delivery chute, at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Ariz. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Amazon Canada says it will open a new robotics-based fulfillment centre south of London, Ont. later this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ross D. Franklin

Amazon to open robotics-backed fulfilment centre in Ontario

The centre, known as YXU1, will see employees work alongside robotics technology

Amazon Canada. says it will open a new robotics-backed fulfilment centre south of London, Ont. later this year.

The e-commerce giant says the new fulfilment centre is expected to open in Southwold on Oct. 1.

The centre, known as YXU1, will see employees work alongside robotics technology to pick, pack and ship up to 750,000 items a day.

Amazon expects to hire more than 1,000 full-time employees to staff the centre.

The company will begin its hiring efforts for the site in September.

Amazon says that hires will receive competitive wages as well as medical, vision, and dental coverage and a group RRSP plan.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AmazonOntario

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Feds try to reclaim $347M insurance payout to Suncor linked to Libya unrest
Next story
Judge to hand down sentence in September for young man convicted in officer’s death

Just Posted

Joel Anderson’s manslaughter conviction stems from a criminal act which occurred on August 22, 2017, in downtown Trail. Photo: Unsplash
Trail man convicted of manslaughter in senior’s death

Pride Gym
Trail youth sparring with Pride

Kootenay streams like the Salmo River will be closed to fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight effective Aug. 2 and until further notice. Photo: Jim Bailey
Province imposes heat related angling restrictions on Kootenay streams

BA Belton, environmental communications programs coordinator for the RDKB, reminds locals to look inside their green bins for a kitchen tote, sample liners, and details needed to get started when green bin collection starts in October. Photo: RDKB
Green bins drop in Trail area neighborhoods this month