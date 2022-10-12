Life and style with Brian Balsdon

President of Country Home and Kitchen is passionate about astrology

Luckily I’m a Gemini! Okay, sometimes unluckily,”” Brian says, when asked for his best innate quality.

He goes on to say, “I have the ability to have a variety of conversations with a large variety of topics. It makes each day unique and interesting!”

Brian’s work background reflects this variety as he’s been a store manager for Loblaws companies, which includes Loblaws and Supercentres, he’s owned a No Frills supermarket and owned and operated Buckhorn Renovations (home builder/renovations).

Now that he is president of Country Home and Kitchen in Duncan, I ask what aspect of his work he loves the most.

“I absolutely love taking the time to meet customers, and I absolutely love procuring exciting new products, especially at Christmas time. I can hardly wait for Christmas this year!”

Outside of work, Brian says, he’s passionate about astrology.

“I love to follow astrology. It’s quite interesting, especially now. The world is changing and it’s all meant be. Welcome to the Age of Aquarius! We are now in the technological age, so be prepared, life is going to change faster than you can imagine.”

When it comes to style, Brian’s is very relaxed.

“I am comfortable in a pair of Levi’s, dress shirt or stylish T-shirt with comfortable leathers on my feet. For me, good style is a feeling within your own self. If you look in the mirror—at your hair, your outfit, accessories, your shoes—and you feel like a better person…you’ve got style! And just as important, if not more important, is a beautiful smile. Now go walk with a proud gait!”

Favourite denim: Levi’s straight leg.

Current go-to: Polifroni dress shirt.

Favourite shoes: Cole Haan dress shoes.

Best new purchase: A complete ensemble for my daughter’s wedding.

Fave accessory: My cell phone.

Favourite work tool: My mind.

Sunglasses: Ray-Ban.

Scent: It’s a toss up between Alfred Sung Homme and Drakkar Noir by Guy Laroche.

Hair product: Kevin Murphy ROUGH.RIDER styling clay.

Fave musician: It’s a draw between Don Henley and Robert Plant.

Era inspiration: Mid-’80s.

TV inspiration: Miami Vice ( okay, I know, I’m showing my age).

Local restaurant: The Lakehouse in Shawnigan Lake.

Fave cocktail: Black Russian.

Fave city to visit: Santorini, Greece.

Favourite hotel: Hotel Goldener Hirsch in Salzburg, Austria.

Fave app: Facebook and Instagram.

Favourite place in the world: Wherever friends and family gather.

