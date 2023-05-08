Life and style etc. with Lena Lutsenko

– Words and Photography by Lia Crowe

“Elegant and classy” is how Lena describes her personal style. She adds, “Good style for me is the style which represents you, your energy, your soul…I know what works for me and what doesn’t; and it gives me extra pride when I pull off a look that I created.”

Originally from Ukraine, Lena moved to Canada in 2008. She has degrees in economics and business management, but after years of experience in fashion she was inspired to embrace her passion for interior design and interior decoration.

What fires Lena up the most about her work?

“My goal is to help my clients to express themselves,” she says. “With my travel experience, I have collected many exciting and different approaches to interior looks, practicalities and colour combinations. I love to create rooms where my client feels happy and balanced. I love the moment when I can offer my clients something unique and personalized.”

Asked what practices have led to her success, Lena says, “I am open-minded to the experience and the people. I’m not afraid to try something new and explore. I believe you should never make a big decision without sleeping on it.”

And what is the best life lesson she has recently learned?

“Nothing is permanent. Everything in our life can change very quickly. Enjoy every moment of it today and be in the present.”

Style Inspirations & Life:

Style icon: Anna Wintour and Yolanda Hadid.

Favourite artist: Gustav Klimt.

Piece of art: The Kiss.

Favourite fashion designer or brand: Max Mara, Brunello Cucinelli.

Favourite musician: The Rolling Stones, Toni Braxton.

Favourite cocktail or wine: Negroni; Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon.

Album on current rotation: Evolution by Anastacia.

Favourite flower: Peonies, tulips.

Fav app: Pinterest.

Favourite city to visit: Florence, Italy and Kyiv, Ukraine.

Favourite place in the whole world: Vancouver, Cannes, South France.

One thing that consistently lifts your spirits during hard times: Everything has its beginning and end. Hard times will end at some point and will be a time for a new beginning. The best practice for me when it’s a hard time is to focus on the small things and do my routine and small tasks and projects.

Fashion & Beauty

Uniform: Denim, sweater, sneakers.

All-time favourite piece: Fitted leather motorcycle jacket.

Currently coveting: Patek Philippe white gold watch and Max Mara Icon Coat.

Favourite pair of shoes: Valentino Garavani Atelier sneakers, Stuart Weitzman high boots.

Favourite day-bag: Alexander Wang belt bag and Fendi Sunshine Bag.

Moisturizer: Clarins Extra; Biologique Recherche.

Scent: Coco Mademoiselle by Chanel; Versace Yellow Diamond.

Must-have hair product: milk_shake blow-dry primer.

Beauty secret: Always clean your face at night.

Reading Material

Fave print magazine: Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar.

Fave style blog: Mia Mia Mine.

Fave interior design blog: Home Bunch.

Coffee table book/photography book: The best coffee table books for me are the big books with fashion design or interior design content: For the Love of White: The White and Neutral Home, by Chrissie Rucker; MOOD: Interiors & Inspiration, by Anne Hepfer; Pacific Natural at Home, by Jenni Kayne.

Last great read: The Art of Choosing, by Sheena Iyengar.

Favourite book of all time: The Alchemist, by Paulo Coelho.

