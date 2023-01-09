Curtis Pelletier, Performance Coach

“The similarities between sport and business are fascinating”

–Words + Photography Lia Crowe

What gets Curtis Pelletier fired up in his work as a performance coach?

“Seeing others succeed,” he answers.

Curtis was a professional baseball player, whose career ended early due to injury. He moved straight into coaching at the age of 24.

“I have been a coach, GM and scout for multiple teams over the past 17 years in professional, collegiate and international baseball,” he says. “Working with high-performance athletes and teams has allowed me to transition seamlessly to working with high-performance professionals and businesses. The similarities between sport and business are fascinating to me and ones that I like to share with my clients.”

Since he is the father of three daughters, it’s no surprise that outside of work Curtis’s passion lies in his family: “My wife and daughters are my world,” he says.

But the best life lesson he has learned is self-care: “To love myself and take care of myself first. If I’m not right, no one in my life gets the best version of me.”

Good style to Curtis is whatever makes someone feel good, and asked to describe his personal style, he says quite simply, “Clean.”

Style

Inspirations & Life

Style icon: David Beckham.

Favourite artist: Michael Levin.

Piece of art: “The Son of Man” by René Magritte.

Favourite fashion designer or brand: Tom Ford.

Favourite musician: The Tragically Hip.

Era of time that inspires your style: Today.

Film or TV show that inspires your style or that you just love the style of: Succession.

Favourite local restaurant: Brasserie L’Ecole.

Album on current rotation: Dave Matthews Live in Central Park.

Favourite city to visit: Austin, Texas.

Favourite hotel: Pacific Rim.

Favourite app: Slack.

Favourite place in the whole world: Wherever my girls are.

Clothes/Grooming

Uniform: Jeans, T-shirt, jacket.

Favourite denim, brand and cut: Denham skinny.

Current go-to clothing item: Shacket.

Currently coveting: A leather jacket.

Favourite pair of shoes: Stan Smiths.

Best new purchase: Plaid pea coat.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Watches.

Favourite work tool: iPad.

Sunglasses: Ray-Ban, Tom Ford, Persol.

Scent: Tom Ford Ombre Leather.

Necessary indulgence: Nice pens.

Favourite skincare product: SkinCeuticals.

Favourite hair product: Victory Claymore.

Reading Material

Fave print magazine: Success and GQ.

Coffee table book/photography book: Annie Leibovitz/Tom Ford.

Last great read: The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg.

Book currently reading: The Big Book of Saban: The Philosophy, Strategy & Leadership Style of Nick Saban by Alex Kirby.

Favourite book of all time: Moneyball: The Art of Winning An Unfair Game by Michael Lewis.

