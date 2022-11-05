Camera and sound crew set up for a shot for a film production in Chemainus. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Camera and sound crew set up for a shot for a film production in Chemainus. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Two-fifths of TV episodes and films shot by women, directors’ guild says

Low-budget U.S.-based series tend to hire Canadians, high-budget shows less likely

A new report from the Directors Guild of Canada suggests that roughly two-fifths of feature films and episodic television shot by its members were helmed by female directors.

The findings are based on data released by the guild Friday on all productions signed by its 860 director members in 2021.

The report says women directed 40 per cent of DGC-signed feature films and 43 per cent of episodic television last year.

It says the gender gap was wider for TV movies, with only 30 per cent of projects directed by women.

The DGC’s data shows that 75 per cent of episodic work in Canada is backed by U.S.-based studios and networks.

The guild says while low-budget U.S.-based series tend to hire Canadians, only a quarter of episodes for high-budget shows tapped local talent.

RELATED: After festival kudos, director says ‘Dune”s biggest test is the box office

Movies and TV

Previous story
John Mellencamp revisits ‘Scarecrow,’ his game-changing disc

Just Posted

Biarki Weeks stands in front of the University of Victoria communication tower that will receive signals from ORCASat, due to be launched later this month. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay-raised engineering student sets sights on the stars

Heavy snow is expected for the Kootenay Pass to Paulson Summit tonight and continuing to Saturday. Photo: Jim Bailey
Heavy snowfall warning issued for West Kootenay

Darla Smith, then 11 years old, receives her first COVID-19 vaccination in 2021 in Vernon. Child vaccine rates in Interior Health are among the lowest in B.C. Photo: Jennifer Smith
After one year of child COVID-19 vaccines, most kids in Interior Health remain unprotected

Photo: Trail Times
Police report another crash near Tadanac