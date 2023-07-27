Music gets soulful in Trail park tonight

If you feel like sitting back and relaxing to some soulful sounds tonight, then Music in the Park is the place to be.

Starting at 6:15 p.m., Elise Boulanger will be the first of two acts on stage at Gyro Park. She’ll bring her three-piece to play a unique mix of chamber music/indie folk, followed by Tanika Charles and her band playing a contemporary twist on classic soul and R&B sounds.

Performing for over 15 years, Boulanger is described as a sweet darkness wrapped in orchestral instrumentation. Hailing from Canada’s west coast, this accomplished artist is known for captivating audiences with her haunting avalanche of a voice. Boulanger is known for creating cinematic dreamscapes atop cello, violin, piano, drums, and ukulele.

Next up will be Tanika Charles, a two-time Juno nominee. She’s described as a soul music powerhouse who has slowly but surely inserted herself as a staple of the genre both at home and abroad.

Her music revels in honesty and attitude, her live show is high energy and endearing, and she continues to win audiences over one album, one stream, and one encore at a time. Her latest album is “Papillon de Nuit: The Night Butterfly,” which follows her formula of marrying classic soul influences with modern sensibilities.

Remember to bring a lawn chair. Admission is by donation, a $3 minimum is suggested.

With 11 shows and two acts per scheduled night from June 22 to Aug. 31, Kootenay Savings Music in the Park is the perfect opportunity for family to get together outside and listen to great live performances.

Note: if weather prevents an outdoor show, performances will move to The Bailey Theatre. The arts council will post a venue change update on their Facebook and Instagram pages by 3 p.m. the day of the performance.

Upcoming shows

• August 3: Vibetown is a 5-piece horn band playing uplifting covers. Followed by Coco Jafro, a global 7-piece that plays Afro-Funk-Latin-Soul fusion that you can’t resist dancing to.

• August 10: Penny Shades is a five-piece alt-soul group with modern grooves and pychedelic flair. Plus, Paula Neder is an Argentinian solo artist mixing Latin American folk music with pop and rock roots.

• August 17: Night Market: Dinosaur Fight’s danceable keys and acoustic guitar with looping and vocals, and Baker Street Blues Band’s electric blues, and Andrew Allen Duo, a beachy blend of pop and R&B.

• August 24: UCRA Mountain String Band fine, homegrown Kootenay greygrass and Petunia and The Vipers and their fun mix of hillbilly-flavoured-swing inflected-ragtime.

• August 31: White Lightning get you dancing with their blues, rock and Boogie Band vibes.

