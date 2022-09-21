Meet the artists Friday at the VISAC in downtown Trail

Third place award; Sandra Irvine, “Taking the Plunge.” First place award; Elaine Alfoldy, “Berries and Flowers and Unusual Leaves. “ Photos: Submitted Second place award; Lis Semenoff, “First Light.” Honourable mention; Darlene Dautel, “Sunshine Ice-Cream.” Honourable mention; Astrid Pinkerton, “Coastal Inlet.” Honourable mention; Sandra Donohue, “Connecting and Reflecting.”

VISAC gallery is starting a new season of arts and culture in downtown Trail with an opening reception for “365 All in a Year” on Friday, Sept. 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

A new exhibition, presented by the West Kootenay Chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artists (FCA), features juried pieces by nine West Kootenay artists: Elaine Alfoldy, Erickson; Darleen Dautel, Grand Forks; Brigitte Desbois, Balfour; Sandra Donohue and Astrid Pinkerton, Robson; Helena Edmison and Lis Semenoff, Trail; Carol Retzlaff, Glade; and Sandra Irvine, Nelson.

The artists will be in attendance and awards presented during the Friday night opening. In all, 21 diverse, colourful and skillful paintings comprise the showcase.

“365 All in a Year” will run from Sept. 23 to Oct. 18.



Artist ExhibitCity of TrailKootenaysTrail and District Arts Council