Kardinal Offishall poses for a photograph in Toronto, on Friday, January 13, 2023. Kardinal Offishall and Haviah Mighty are set to lead viewers through a celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary at the Juno Awards on March 13. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Kardinal Offishall poses for a photograph in Toronto, on Friday, January 13, 2023. Kardinal Offishall and Haviah Mighty are set to lead viewers through a celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary at the Juno Awards on March 13. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Juno Awards to mark hip-hop’s 50th anniversary with Kardinal Offishall, Haviah Mighty

Toronto rappers Kardinal Offishall and Haviah Mighty will lead viewers as MCs

Canada’s role in 50 years of hip-hop history will get a spotlight on this year’s Juno Awards broadcast.

Organizers of the homegrown music celebration say they’ve booked Toronto rappers Kardinal Offishall and Haviah Mighty as MCs to lead viewers through a tribute to the country’s place in the music genre.

The performance will include appearances by “Let’s Ride” rapper Choclair, “Let Your Backbone Slide” hitmaker Maestro Fresh Wes and 1990s hip-hop duo Dream Warriors, known for “My Definition of a Boombastic Jazz Style.”

Others set to appear include female hip-hop pioneers Michie Mee and DJ Mel Boogie as well as relative newcomer Tobi.

The showcase of hip-hop history is written and produced by Kardinal and Joanne Gairy, the Toronto actress and hip-hop poet known as Jemeni.

The Juno Awards take place March 13 at Edmonton’s Rogers Place, and air on CBC-TV and CBC Gem.

Nine-time Juno winner Avril Lavigne, who’s up for five awards this year, will be among the presenters, alongside other new additions that include singers Lauren Spencer Smith, Jessie Reyez and “Kim’s Convenience” actor Andrew Phung.

Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees Nickelback will be toasted on the show by Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid before the band performs a medley of their hits.

—David Friend, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Canadian musicians take spotlight as nominees for the Juno Awards to be announced

Pop Music

Previous story
MI5 missed chance to stop Ariana Grande concert attack in England, probe finds
Next story
Cancelled: Another popular B.C. music festival ‘on pause as we plan what’s next’

Just Posted

An image of deep, persistent slab avalanches that occurred over the past few weeks in the Selkirk Mountains. Avalanche Canada photo.
Avalanche danger remains considerable as February snow further complicates snowpack

Mathieu Cobetto-Roy scored late in the third in a 5-2 Smoke Eaters loss to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Wednesday in Salmon Arm. Photo: Jim Bailey
Silverbacks down Smoke Eaters in mid-week match up

Landfill users are asked to be kind to staff, obey all rules on site, slow down, and pay attention to changes and traffic flow.
Changes coming to the regional landfill in Trail

Ron Clarke: Tax Tips & Pits
Tax Tips & Pits: House Flipping V3.0